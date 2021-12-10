Submit a Tip
South Carolina officer shoplifted 9 times from Walmart while on duty, SLED says

Kashin McElveen, 31, was charged with misconduct in office and shoplifting
A South Carolina police officer is accused of shoplifting nine times from Walmart while on...
A South Carolina police officer is accused of shoplifting nine times from Walmart while on duty, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.(Source: Walmart)
By WYFF News Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 2:23 PM EST
YORK, S.C. (WYFF/WMBF) - A South Carolina police officer is accused of shoplifting nine times from Walmart while on duty, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Kashin McElveen, 31, was charged with misconduct in office and shoplifting.

McElveen was an officer with the York Police Department.

Warrants said between March 12, 2021, and May 7, 2021, McElveen shoplifted from Walmart at least nine times with a total value of $93.26.

McElveen was booked into the Moss Justice Center on Thursday.

The case will be prosecuted by the 16th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WYFF/ WMBF. All rights reserved.

