Parents, residents, NAACP voice concern over Florence 1 leader’s proposed ‘zero-tolerance’ policy for school fights

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence One Schools is considering a proposal that would enforce a zero-tolerance policy for fighting on the campuses.

FSD1 Superintendent Dr. Richard O’Malley introduced the proposed changes during a school board meeting on Nov. 11. O’Malley recommended any student who touches, punches, or physically hurts a staff member be immediately expelled.

“Enough is enough is what we need to send to our staff members,” O’Malley said.

The board is set to take up the measure during a meeting Thursday, but not before parents, residents and a representative from the NAACP voiced concerns over the proposal.

But it’s a related proposal that has some organizations voicing concerns.

O’Malley also proposed enforcing a “zero-tolerance” policy for any student engaged in a fight. He says those actions could help to decrease the amount of violence happening on the school grounds.

That means students involved in a physical fight could be immediately expelled.

“There’s no fear of consequences anymore,” O’Malley said before board members. “My job is to tell parents their kids are in a safe community. I can’t give parents rhetoric that our schools are safe if we have this going on.”

The proposal comes amid the distinct reaching 225 fights between August and November of this year, according to O’Malley. The superintendent said that number is almost double compared to the same period in 2019.

O’Malley says making the consequences more severe is aimed to help to prevent physical altercations from happening.

The changes would apply to the student code of conduct, specifically the “Levels of Intervention and Disciplinary Response.”

If enforced, fighting would result in an immediate level 4 intervention and disciplinary response - with possible consequences including expulsion.

“If you fight in our schools it’s a zero-tolerance, it’s an immediate expulsion,” O’Malley said while presenting the proposal.

Some board members voiced their support for the idea, stating something needs to be done to change the course of physical violence in the schools.

Other trustees shut down the proposed changes, stating they would not support a measure that takes students out of the classrooms for an extended period of time.

Community leaders and some parents also voiced their concerns over the proposal.

The Florence branch of the NAACP has gone on the record saying they’re completely against any type of zero-tolerance policy in the schools. The South Carolina State Conference of the NAACP and the Florence branch wrote a leader to the district expressing their collective disapproval.

Jerry Keith Jr., president of the Florence Branch of the NAACP, says there’s no place for zero-tolerance at the schools. He also said the policy’s enforcement would be harmful to many students.

“Especially black students and students with special needs,” said Keith. “The school district itself is a little over 50% minority. We have never had this type of policy, not to my knowledge in the history of the district. Expelling a student takes it from a Level 1 violation to a Level 4 violation which would disproportionately affect African-Americans and minority students because of the higher population in the schools.”

The organization added the zero-tolerance would “likely violate Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 by creating a disparate impact on Black and Latinx/Hispanic students.”

Martina Tiku, an attorney for the National NAACP, says history has shown a zero-tolerance policy to be ineffective with reducing violence in schools.

“We have the benefit of looking at other states and school districts that have implemented similar zero-tolerance policies,” she said. “The studies and data have repeatedly shown these policies do not decrease the level of violence in schools. They’re not preventative measures, instead, they just increase the level of suspension and expulsion. That just means the fights will continue to occur, but students will just be expelled and removed from the schools at higher rates. If we’re looking for a preventative measures, these zero-tolerance policies are not the solution.”

Tiku also said studies show these types of zero-tolerance policies impact all students.

“Research has shown these policies negatively impact the academic achievement of innocent bystanders as well. They fail to create a safer school environment, so as a result, all students suffer, not just those engaging in fights. Even if your child is not behaving in these behaviors, they are somehow harmed by these policies,” she said.

The NAACP is calling on FSD1 leaders to instead “implement a student-centered, preventive approach to combating violence.”

The board has not voted on the measure as of 8 p.m. Thursday.

