The Nutcracker with Coastal Youth Ballet Theatre and Coastal Dance Centre

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (RELEASE) -Coastal Youth Ballet Theatre, in collaboration with its training school, Coastal Dance Centre, the dance school based at the Market Common, is presenting the 16th annual production of the beloved holiday production of “THE NUTCRACKER.”

The libretto is adapted from E.T. A. Hoffmann’s classic story of The Nutcracker and the Mouse King. The whole ballet is danced to the iconic music of Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky, with choreography and staging led by CYBT Artistic Directors Liza Mata and Karen Mata after that of Marius Petipa’s and Lev Ivanov’s ballet.

“The Nutcracker” tells the story of young Clara who is given a magical nutcracker doll on Christmas Eve by her eccentric uncle and godfather, Herr Drosselmeyer. Adventure awaits as she and her transformed Nutcracker Prince battle the frightful Mouse King before embarking on a journey through the Land of the Snow. With the help of the Snow Queen, Herr Drosselmeyer, Clara, and her Prince travel to the Land of the Sweets where they are entertained by the Sugar Plum Fairy, her Cavalier, and her Entourage of Sweets.

The Nutcracker performances are brought to life by a cast of eighty talented young artists, which includes the Coastal Youth Ballet Theatre company members, together with students from Coastal Dance Centre, CYBT’s training school, professional guest artist and volunteer community members.

It is a labor of love for us in CYBT to put on these performances every year. Our dancers, dance families and volunteers work tirelessly to bring these performances to life and to bring smiles and joy to their audiences.

“The Nutcracker” has long been seen as a popular ballet production during the holiday season, and we are so blessed to be able to bring such a beloved family tradition to the Myrtle Beach Area for 16 years now.

Show Times:

December 11, 4 PM

December 12, 4 PM

December 18, 11 AM and 4 PM

December 19, 5 PM

Venue: At the Wheelwright Auditorium, Coastal Carolina University

108 Spadoni Park Circle, Conway, SC 29526

Tickets available at http://tickets.coastal.edu or you may call 843-349-2787.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.