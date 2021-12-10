Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

The Nutcracker with Coastal Youth Ballet Theatre and Coastal Dance Centre

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 11:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (RELEASE) -Coastal Youth Ballet Theatre, in collaboration with its training school, Coastal Dance Centre, the dance school based at the Market Common, is presenting the 16th annual production of the beloved holiday production of “THE NUTCRACKER.”

The libretto is adapted from E.T. A. Hoffmann’s classic story of The Nutcracker and the Mouse King. The whole ballet is danced to the iconic music of Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky, with choreography and staging led by CYBT Artistic Directors Liza Mata and Karen Mata after that of Marius Petipa’s and Lev Ivanov’s ballet.

“The Nutcracker” tells the story of young Clara who is given a magical nutcracker doll on Christmas Eve by her eccentric uncle and godfather, Herr Drosselmeyer. Adventure awaits as she and her transformed Nutcracker Prince battle the frightful Mouse King before embarking on a journey through the Land of the Snow. With the help of the Snow Queen, Herr Drosselmeyer, Clara, and her Prince travel to the Land of the Sweets where they are entertained by the Sugar Plum Fairy, her Cavalier, and her Entourage of Sweets.

The Nutcracker performances are brought to life by a cast of eighty talented young artists, which includes the Coastal Youth Ballet Theatre company members, together with students from Coastal Dance Centre, CYBT’s training school, professional guest artist and volunteer community members.

It is a labor of love for us in CYBT to put on these performances every year. Our dancers, dance families and volunteers work tirelessly to bring these performances to life and to bring smiles and joy to their audiences.

“The Nutcracker” has long been seen as a popular ballet production during the holiday season, and we are so blessed to be able to bring such a beloved family tradition to the Myrtle Beach Area for 16 years now.

Show Times:

December 11, 4 PM

December 12, 4 PM

December 18, 11 AM and 4 PM

December 19, 5 PM

Venue: At the Wheelwright Auditorium, Coastal Carolina University

108 Spadoni Park Circle, Conway, SC 29526

Tickets available at http://tickets.coastal.edu or you may call 843-349-2787.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Horry County man has been told by his HOA's property management company that he needs to...
Scrooged: Horry County man told to take down Christmas lights
The incident happened around 2:10 a.m. at Spencer’z Sports Pub in the 1800 block of Highway 17...
Fight leads to shooting at Surfside Beach area bar, one sent to hospital
Deborah Michelle Anderson
Woman charged after pair arrive at Marion County hospital with gunshot wounds, prompting lockdown
The Sumter Police Department is searching for a man wanted for attempted murder. Officials say...
Sumter man accused of slashing 15-year-old daughter’s throat in custody, officials say
Leroy Cunningham
Lead defendant pleads guilty in major federal drug trafficking investigation in Myrtle Beach

Latest News

gst
Christmas Fireworks Extravaganza with the Pelicans- Part 1
gst
Angel Tree Update with The Harley Shop at the beach
gst
Christmas Fireworks Extravaganza with the Pelicans- Part 4
gst
The Nutcracker with Coastal Youth Ballet Theatre