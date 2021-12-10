Submit a Tip
New Taco Bell coming to Carolina Forest

The Carolina Forest community will soon have another fast food option.(tcw-woio)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 7:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Carolina Forest community will soon have another fast food option.

A new Taco Bell restaurant will be located near the corner of International Drive and River Oaks Drive.

WMBF News reached out to Taco Bell for comment after a “coming soon” sign was sign at the location.

A Taco Bell representative said Thursday the restaurant is scheduled to open in the late spring of 2022, adding additional information on the project was not immediately available.

The new Taco Bell will have McDonald’s and Bojangles as fast food neighbors.

