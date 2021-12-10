Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach police arrest second suspect in connection to Black Friday armed robberies

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A second suspect is in custody in connection to a pair of armed robberies that happened in Myrtle Beach last month.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department said Friday that 48-year-old Terry Vereen, of Myrtle Beach, has been charged with two counts of armed robbery. The arrests stem from incidents that occurred on Nov. 26 at the Circle K location at 1928 Mr. Joe White Avenue and the Family Dollar at 1105 North Kings Highway.

The MBPD says Vereen was taken into custody Thursday after being identified by investigators.

The arrest comes two days after the first suspect, 49-year-old Edgar Humphrey, of Ocala, Florida.

Edgar Humphrey
Edgar Humphrey(Source: Myrtle Beach Jail)

Police said Humphrey was arrested Tuesday after officers identified him as someone who matched a suspect description. Authorities later entered an empty residence, where Humphrey was found wearing the same jacket he had on during the robberies.

In both incidents, police said Humphrey entered the stores and displayed a firearm while demanding money.

Humphrey is charged with two counts of armed robbery and two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Vereen has since been released on a $100,000 bond, while Humphrey remains at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center as of Friday evening.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

WMBF News at 6
Myrtle Beach police arrest second suspet in connection to Black Friday armed robberies