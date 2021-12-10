Submit a Tip
The Myrtle Beach Pelicans are hosting their Christmas Fireworks Extravaganza tonight

By Halley Murrow
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - If you’re looking to get into the Christmas spirit, you won’t want to miss The Myrtle Beach Pelicans Christmas Fireworks Extravaganza.

It’s happening tonight, December 10th. Gates open at 6pm and fireworks go off at 8pm. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children 12 and under, and children under 2 are free. There will be food and drink available for purchase, free pictures with Santa, and free crafts for the kids.

Come along with us for everything you need to know.

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

