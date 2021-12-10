Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Man crushed while trying to steal catalytic converter in Indian Trail, deputies say

His identity has not yet been released
A man was killed in Indian Trail Wednesday after deputies say he was trying to steal a...
A man was killed in Indian Trail Wednesday after deputies say he was trying to steal a catalytic converter.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 10:11 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed in Indian Trail Wednesday after deputies say he was trying to steal a catalytic converter.

Deputies with the Union County Sheriff’s Office found the man underneath a Toyota Prius around 5:45 p.m. Dec. 8. It was one of several cars parked outside another person’s house on West Unionville Indian Trail Road.

Detectives at the scene say he was attempting to cut off the converter when the car fell off the jack it was boosted up on.

“The UCSO hopes that the distribution of this information will highlight the dangers associated with the theft of motor vehicle parts and will serve to discourage anyone actively involved in this type of criminal activity,” read a social media post by the sheriff’s office. “A catalytic converter and the small amount of scrap value it holds is not worth the risk of losing your life.”

The man’s identity has not yet been released.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Horry County man has been told by his HOA's property management company that he needs to...
Scrooged: Horry County man told to take down Christmas lights
The incident happened around 2:10 a.m. at Spencer’z Sports Pub in the 1800 block of Highway 17...
Fight leads to shooting at Surfside Beach area bar, one sent to hospital
Deborah Michelle Anderson
Woman charged after pair arrive at Marion County hospital with gunshot wounds, prompting lockdown
The Sumter Police Department is searching for a man wanted for attempted murder. Officials say...
Sumter man accused of slashing 15-year-old daughter’s throat in custody, officials say
Leroy Cunningham
Lead defendant pleads guilty in major federal drug trafficking investigation in Myrtle Beach

Latest News

.
Police: Man charged with attempted murder after ramming, pushing car down Hwy. 501
.
Myrtle Beach police arrest Florida man in connection to two Black Friday robberies
State health officials are encouraging South Carolinians to get their booster shots after the...
DHEC backs CDC recommendation for COVID booster shots for people 16 and older
Kyle Rittenhouse spotted with SC Attorney General at lunch in Columbia
Kyle Rittenhouse spotted with SC Attorney General at lunch in Columbia