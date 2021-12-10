Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Lawsuit names Curtis Smith in lawsuit involving Murdaugh, Bank of America

Curtis Smith’s name was added to a lawsuit against Bank of America in which lawyers allege that...
Curtis Smith’s name was added to a lawsuit against Bank of America in which lawyers allege that the company bent the rules and ignored banking customs for Murdaugh in connection to an alleged money laundering scheme.(Live/Colleton County Sheriff's Office)
By Ray Rivera
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 11:04 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Curtis Smith has been named in a lawsuit involving Alex Murdaugh and Bank of America.

The lawsuit was filed by the Bland Richter law firm who represents the estate of Gloria Satterfield, Murdaugh’s former housekeeper whose death led to a death settlement which Satterfield’s family says they never received, and prompted a lawsuit implicating Murdaugh in the lost funds.

Smith, who was indicted in a failed suicide-for-hire scheme along with Murdaugh, was added to a lawsuit against Bank of America in which lawyers allege that the company bent the rules and ignored banking customs for Murdaugh in connection to an alleged money laundering scheme.

That suit was filed earlier this week.

The lawsuit states that Murdaugh issued 17 cashier’s checks to Curtis Smith totaling $164,748.76, and separately issued 254 personal checks to Smith totaling $1,825,560.95.

According to the suit, Bank of America should have identified these and other transactions lawyers described as “suspicious,” and claimed that the company made “significant” fees from Murdaugh’s account.

Bank of America released a statement on the suit on Monday:

There is no basis for this lawsuit and we are asking the court to dismiss it. Make no mistake, the wrongdoer here was Mr. Murdaugh, and the diversion of these funds occurred away from Bank of America. We had no knowledge of any theft and followed standard procedures in account openings for a sole proprietor business. Additionally, contrary to what the lawsuit claims, South Carolina law allows sole proprietor businesses to open bank accounts with a Social Security number.

Also on Thursday, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that the South Carolina State Grand Jury had issued seven indictments consisting of 21 new charges against Murdaugh.

According to the attorney general’s office, these new indictments charge Murdaugh with nine counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent, seven counts of computer crimes, four counts of money laundering and one count of forgery.

The indictments involve alleged schemes to defraud victims of $1,365,440.24, a press release by Wilson stated. Prosecutors say when combined with the State Grand Jury Indictments from November, the alleged total is $6,218,923.33.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Horry County man has been told by his HOA's property management company that he needs to...
Scrooged: Horry County man told to take down Christmas lights
The incident happened around 2:10 a.m. at Spencer’z Sports Pub in the 1800 block of Highway 17...
Fight leads to shooting at Surfside Beach area bar, one sent to hospital
Deborah Michelle Anderson
Woman charged after pair arrive at Marion County hospital with gunshot wounds, prompting lockdown
The Sumter Police Department is searching for a man wanted for attempted murder. Officials say...
Sumter man accused of slashing 15-year-old daughter’s throat in custody, officials say
Leroy Cunningham
Lead defendant pleads guilty in major federal drug trafficking investigation in Myrtle Beach

Latest News

.
Police: Man charged with attempted murder after ramming, pushing car down Hwy. 501
.
Myrtle Beach police arrest Florida man in connection to two Black Friday robberies
The Carolina Forest community will soon have another fast food option.
New Taco Bell coming to Carolina Forest
Wall-E the crawler is revolutionizing the way Horry County Public Works inspects the drainage...
Inspection robot brings Horry County ‘crawling’ into the future