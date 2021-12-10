Investigation underway after man found dead inside car in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division is investigating after a man was found dead inside of a car early Friday morning.

Deputies were called just before 3 a.m. to the 100 block of Suggs Road for an unresponsive individual inside of a vehicle.

Once they arrived on the scene, deputies said they found 43-year-old Frankie Scott dead in the car.

Anyone with information that can help the investigation is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.

