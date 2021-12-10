Inspection robot brings Horry County ‘crawling’ into the future

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Cracks, leaks and holes are easier than ever to detect in the county’s drainage system thanks to Wall-E the crawler.

The new technology is designed to make inspections as smooth as possible.

“I get to find things underneath the surface that not many people get to see,” said Matthew Hughes, an engineering technician with Horry County Public Works. “There’s always new things to be found, that’s for sure.”

Hughes has been seeing more things under the surface than ever lately thanks to his new partner.

“You can go inside the pipe, and you can get a 360 view inside the pipe, so you get a better perspective of what you can see,” said Hughes.

In the old days, Hughes would use a pole camera to inspect pipes. But Wall-E is “rebooting” that approach by allowing Hughes to go hundreds of feet into poles and still get a 360 view of everything going on inside.

“The big thing with the county is time,” said Hughes. “The less time it takes for us to fix things so we can move on, the better off we are.”

Hughes says Wall-E helps public works determine if pipes need to be totally replaced, or if they can spot dig and fix one area. The bot is also used to inspect pipes in new developments.

Just last week, Wall-E uncovered flaws in a pipe at a new development, so the project was halted until the pipe could be addressed.

“It helps us maintain a higher level of standards for our contractors,” said Hughes.

Officials said Wall-E, the truck and the software cost about $130,000.

But saving time and money by catching problems early enough to prevent catastrophic failures is an upgrade for Horry County Public Works.

Wall-E may be getting a partner pretty soon.

The county is looking into getting another crawler for the stormwater division so they can save that much more time and money.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.