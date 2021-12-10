Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Inspection robot brings Horry County ‘crawling’ into the future

By Zach Wilcox
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 6:40 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Cracks, leaks and holes are easier than ever to detect in the county’s drainage system thanks to Wall-E the crawler.

The new technology is designed to make inspections as smooth as possible.

“I get to find things underneath the surface that not many people get to see,” said Matthew Hughes, an engineering technician with Horry County Public Works. “There’s always new things to be found, that’s for sure.”

Hughes has been seeing more things under the surface than ever lately thanks to his new partner.

“You can go inside the pipe, and you can get a 360 view inside the pipe, so you get a better perspective of what you can see,” said Hughes.

In the old days, Hughes would use a pole camera to inspect pipes. But Wall-E is “rebooting” that approach by allowing Hughes to go hundreds of feet into poles and still get a 360 view of everything going on inside.

“The big thing with the county is time,” said Hughes. “The less time it takes for us to fix things so we can move on, the better off we are.”

Hughes says Wall-E helps public works determine if pipes need to be totally replaced, or if they can spot dig and fix one area. The bot is also used to inspect pipes in new developments.

Just last week, Wall-E uncovered flaws in a pipe at a new development, so the project was halted until the pipe could be addressed.

“It helps us maintain a higher level of standards for our contractors,” said Hughes.

Officials said Wall-E, the truck and the software cost about $130,000.

But saving time and money by catching problems early enough to prevent catastrophic failures is an upgrade for Horry County Public Works.

Wall-E may be getting a partner pretty soon.

The county is looking into getting another crawler for the stormwater division so they can save that much more time and money.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Horry County man has been told by his HOA's property management company that he needs to...
Scrooged: Horry County man told to take down Christmas lights
The incident happened around 2:10 a.m. at Spencer’z Sports Pub in the 1800 block of Highway 17...
Fight leads to shooting at Surfside Beach area bar, one sent to hospital
Deborah Michelle Anderson
Woman charged after pair arrive at Marion County hospital with gunshot wounds, prompting lockdown
The Sumter Police Department is searching for a man wanted for attempted murder. Officials say...
Sumter man accused of slashing 15-year-old daughter’s throat in custody, officials say
Leroy Cunningham
Lead defendant pleads guilty in major federal drug trafficking investigation in Myrtle Beach

Latest News

.
Police: Man charged with attempted murder after ramming, pushing car down Hwy. 501
.
Myrtle Beach police arrest Florida man in connection to two Black Friday robberies
.
Surfside Beach influx of commercial growth continues into 2022
The Carolina Forest community will soon have another fast food option.
New Taco Bell coming to Carolina Forest