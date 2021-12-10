FIRST ALERT: Warmer weather to start the weekend

Submit a Tip
After a warm Saturday, temperatures tumble behind the cold front on Sunday.
By Andrew Dockery
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 3:54 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The warming trend begins today and will send temperatures to near record levels by Saturday.

Highs will climb into the mid 60s with mostly cloudy skies and a stray shower chance.
It’s a cool start this morning, but not terrible compared to what we have experienced this year. A light jacket will be needed for many of you as you step out the door this morning with temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Throughout the day, southerly winds will begin to develop, allowing temperatures to climb into the lower and middle 60s by this afternoon. Cloudy skies will keep temperatures a little bit cooler than the upper 60s today with the 20% chance of an isolated sprinkle across later this afternoon.

Cloudy skies across the area. Highs in the low-mid 70s with the cooler air behind the rain on...
Near record warmth arrives in the area with a steady gusty breeze on Saturday. Afternoon temperatures will soar into the low-mid 70s on the beaches with the upper 70s inland. Our forecast calls for temperatures to remain just shy of the record in both Myrtle Beach and Florence. Once again, mostly cloudy skies will continue ahead of a strong cold front that brings rain chances late Saturday for the Pee Dee and overnight into the beaches.

The widespread rain arrives overnight Saturday and into Sunday morning.
We’ve kept the rain chance at 30% on Saturday for inland areas. We will begin to see the highest rain chance arrive for both the beaches and the inland areas overnight Saturday and into Sunday morning. Overnight, rain chances will be at 60% with a steady rain continuing into the morning hours on Sunday.

Off and showers will linger through the early morning hours of Sunday before the front pushes off shore. Much cooler weather will filter in behind the front - this will result in Sunday’s high temperatures near 60 likely being reached around sunrise on Sunday and then falling into the 50s through the afternoon.

