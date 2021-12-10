Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

DHEC backs CDC recommendation for COVID booster shots for people 16 and older

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 10:23 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – State health officials are encouraging South Carolinians to get their booster shots after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Thursday people ages 16 and older get an additional jab to increase protection against COVID-19.

The move comes after Pfizer’s research showed that a booster shot after the initial vaccine series protects against the omicron and delta variants, as well as other strains of COVID-19.

In a press release, DHEC said they support the CDC’s recommendation, and “strongly encourages” those 16 and older to get their booster shot “once they enter the necessary timeframe.”

DHEC has updated its COVID-19 booster page to reflect the new CDC recommendation. The rest of the recommendations for boosters remain the same.

Booster eligibility and timeframes include:

  • People ages 16 and up who received the Pfizer-BioNTech are eligible six months after completing the initial vaccination series
  • People ages 18 and up who received the Moderna vaccine are eligible six months after completing the initial vaccination series
  • People 18 and up who received a single dose of the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine are eligible for a second shot two months after the first shot

According to the CDC, mixing and matching of vaccines for boosters for those 18 and older is permitted, as each vaccine brand offers safe and effective protection from a severe case of COVID-19.

To find a COVID-19 vaccination site near you, click here.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Horry County man has been told by his HOA's property management company that he needs to...
Scrooged: Horry County man told to take down Christmas lights
The incident happened around 2:10 a.m. at Spencer’z Sports Pub in the 1800 block of Highway 17...
Fight leads to shooting at Surfside Beach area bar, one sent to hospital
Deborah Michelle Anderson
Woman charged after pair arrive at Marion County hospital with gunshot wounds, prompting lockdown
The Sumter Police Department is searching for a man wanted for attempted murder. Officials say...
Sumter man accused of slashing 15-year-old daughter’s throat in custody, officials say
Leroy Cunningham
Lead defendant pleads guilty in major federal drug trafficking investigation in Myrtle Beach

Latest News

A controversial bill banning some vaccine mandates in South Carolina passed the House of...
SC House passes controversial bill banning some vaccine mandates
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina reports more than 4,100 new coronavirus cases; percent positive at 7.1%
Gov. Henry McMaster said Thursday he is issuing an executive order barring state agencies from...
McMaster responds to ban bill, calls vaccine mandate disruptive
The country is seeing surges in parts of the Midwest and Northeast, including record high...
Expert: US will 'light up' with more COVID cases