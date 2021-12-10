DHEC backs CDC recommendation for COVID booster shots for people 16 and older

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – State health officials are encouraging South Carolinians to get their booster shots after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Thursday people ages 16 and older get an additional jab to increase protection against COVID-19.

The move comes after Pfizer’s research showed that a booster shot after the initial vaccine series protects against the omicron and delta variants, as well as other strains of COVID-19.

In a press release, DHEC said they support the CDC’s recommendation, and “strongly encourages” those 16 and older to get their booster shot “once they enter the necessary timeframe.”

DHEC has updated its COVID-19 booster page to reflect the new CDC recommendation. The rest of the recommendations for boosters remain the same.

Booster eligibility and timeframes include:

People ages 16 and up who received the Pfizer-BioNTech are eligible six months after completing the initial vaccination series

People ages 18 and up who received the Moderna vaccine are eligible six months after completing the initial vaccination series

People 18 and up who received a single dose of the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine are eligible for a second shot two months after the first shot

According to the CDC, mixing and matching of vaccines for boosters for those 18 and older is permitted, as each vaccine brand offers safe and effective protection from a severe case of COVID-19.

To find a COVID-19 vaccination site near you, click here.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.