Darlington County Sheriff’s Office on scene of hostage situation involving child

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a hostage situation.

Sheriff James Hudson said his office was first called Friday afternoon to Blackwell Circle for a domestic situation, but it has since escalated to a hostage situation.

He said the man inside the home has a child with him.

The sheriff added that the situation has been ongoing for about two hours, and they have hostage negotiators talking with the man inside the home.

Hudson said they are just trying to make sure that everything ends well.

He said more information will be released once the hostage situation is over.

