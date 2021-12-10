Submit a Tip
Conway police arrest man accused of stabbing person in neck

Carl Tucker
Carl Tucker(Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Conway man intentionally stabbed a person in the neck, according to warrants.

Carl Tucker, 62, of Conway was arrested on Wednesday and charged with attempted murder and possession of weapon during a violent crime.

Arrest warrants state that Tucker stabbed the victim with the “intent to fatally injure.”

It’s not clear how the victim is doing.

WMBF News has requested the incident report to learn more about the alleged attack. Conway police are working to get that information to us.

Tucker is currently at the J. Reuben Detention Center under a $40,000 bond.

