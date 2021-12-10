Conway police arrest man accused of stabbing person in neck

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Conway man intentionally stabbed a person in the neck, according to warrants.

Carl Tucker, 62, of Conway was arrested on Wednesday and charged with attempted murder and possession of weapon during a violent crime.

Arrest warrants state that Tucker stabbed the victim with the “intent to fatally injure.”

It’s not clear how the victim is doing.

WMBF News has requested the incident report to learn more about the alleged attack. Conway police are working to get that information to us.

Tucker is currently at the J. Reuben Detention Center under a $40,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.