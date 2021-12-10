Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott hired as new Virginia head coach

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WMBF) - Another high-profile coordinator at Clemson is leaving to helm another football program.

Tony Elliott was officially hired Friday to take over as head coach at Virginia. The Cavaliers made the announcement on social media.

The move was first reported by Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel.

Elliott, who also served as an assistant head coach with the Tigers, returned to coach at Clemson in 2011. The team has gone 121-18 since he was added to head coach Dabo Swinney’s staff.

He was the co-offensive coordinator in Clemson’s 2016 and 2018 national championship teams and won the Frank Broyles Award in 2017 as the nation’s top assistant coach. He was also given the title of assistant head coach prior to the 2021 season.

Elliott also played for the Tigers as a walk-on wide receiver from 1999-2003.

The move comes less than a week after longtime defensive coordinator Brent Venables accepted the head coaching position at Oklahoma and Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich departed for the same position at Miami.

Details about Elliott’s contract at Virginia were not immediately available.

