2 injured in Loris crash involving Horry County police vehicle

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people, including an officer with the Horry County Police Department, were hurt after a crash Friday in Loris.

Horry County Fire Rescue said the wreck happened in the area of Highway 548 and Carrie Lane. Crews were called to the scene shortly after 4 p.m.

HCFR said one of the vehicles involved was an HCPD vehicle.

The officer and the other injured person were taken to the hospital, but no further details were provided on their condition.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

