‘We need to keep it under control:’ Residents voice concerns over proposed Burgess development

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A small Grand Strand community could see a big boost in population thanks to Bumgardner Tract, a proposed 700-acre housing development.

Project engineers invited the Burgess community to the South Strand Recreation Center Wednesday to talk about the impact a development of this size would have on people who already live there.

“We’ve been here over 15 years, so we’ve seen the growth,” said Rita Herr, who attended the meeting.

Herr lives off Highway 707 in Burgess and can remember what the road was like before it was widened to four lanes. Since then, she says the traffic continues to pile on as the population in the area keeps climbing.

“This is a developing area, and we know people want to live here because it’s a great place to live, but I think we need to keep it under control,” said Herr.

Herr thinks the plan for 3,700 new homes for nearly 10,000 people along Highway 707 isn’t exactly what she’d call “controlled.”

A rendering shows a possible layout for Bumgardner Tract, a proposed development along Highway 707. (Horry County Planning Commission)

Project engineer Walter Warren says the development would help accomplish 25 of the 40 needs for growth laid out by the Greater Burgess Community Association.

But he realizes people may have concerns, so he scheduled a community meeting to answer questions and take down some notes.

“Tweaks occur throughout time,” said Warren. “We’ll implement whatever we hear today into our plan to try to better the overall process.”

Warren compared the Bumgardner Tract project to Prince Creek, a housing development conceptualized in the early 1990s, that he says changed 20 times before it ever came to fruition.

Rather than doing a questions and answers section with the dozens of people in the room, the engineers broke it up into a series of stations for various topics: transportation, stormwater and environment.

The set-up left many with unanswered questions, like Howard McPherson. His son attends St. James High School and already has to stand while eating his lunch because there’s no place to sit.

“What are they doing for the school system? What are they doing for fire, EMS? They’re only thinking about one thing - building it, getting out, and getting the money,” said McPherson, who used to be a developer.

Horry County Council will ultimately decide the rezoning, but one group has started working on a way to let the Burgess community make decisions on what’s best for area.

A group came to petition for incorporating Burgess as its own city.

“The feedback I got here from everyone is amazing,” said Alfred Dixon, who’s been campaigning to make Burgess a city for the past two years. “A lot of them are for it. It could be city of Burgess in a year or two.”

