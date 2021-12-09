Vehicle overturns in crash on Pee Dee Highway, traffic slowed

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Traffic has been slowed down in part of Horry County after a crash on Thursday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews responded to calls of a single-vehicle accident in the area of 3426 Pee Dee Highway in Conway at 4:15 p.m. The vehicle involved overturned as a result of the crash, officials said.

No injuries were reported, but drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

