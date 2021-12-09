Submit a Tip
Vehicle overturns in crash on Pee Dee Highway, traffic slowed

A vehicle overturned in a crash that slowed traffic in Horry County on Thursday, officials siad.
A vehicle overturned in a crash that slowed traffic in Horry County on Thursday, officials siad.(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Traffic has been slowed down in part of Horry County after a crash on Thursday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews responded to calls of a single-vehicle accident in the area of 3426 Pee Dee Highway in Conway at 4:15 p.m. The vehicle involved overturned as a result of the crash, officials said.

No injuries were reported, but drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

