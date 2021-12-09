Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

‘Serial stowaway’ found fit for trial

Marilyn Hartman has been deemed fit to stand trial in January.
Marilyn Hartman has been deemed fit to stand trial in January.(Source: WBBM/Tom Gianni via CNN)
By WBBM staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 9:13 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WBBM) – A woman described as a “serial stowaway” has been deemed fit to stand trial.

Marilyn Hartman, 69, has been arrested numerous times at major airports like Chicago O’Hare for trying to sneak onto planes.

Hartman confessed to having slipped onto about 30 flights over the past two decades.

She was reportedly able to blend into crowds of passengers during the boarding process.

While Hartman claims to have been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, a Chicago judge refused to transfer her criminal case to mental health court.

Hartman is set to go to court Jan. 27 to answer to multiple charges, including sneaking onto a flight to London in 2018.

Copyright 2021 WBBM via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bourque
Police: Man charged with attempted murder after ramming, pushing car down Hwy. 501
An Horry County man has been told by his HOA's property management company that he needs to...
Scrooged: Horry County man told to take down Christmas lights
First responders were called to the blaze in the 1000 block of Waccamaw Drive at 2:42 a.m.,...
Crews battle two-alarm fire at abandoned building in Conway
A Food Lion employee struck by a forklift at a distribution center has died.
Food Lion employee in N.C. dies after being struck by forklift
Two people were killed and three others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on I-95 north in...
Multi-vehicle fiery crash involving tractor-trailers leaves 2 dead, 3 hurt on I-95 in Florence County

Latest News

.
Police: Man charged with attempted murder after ramming, pushing car down Hwy. 501
.
Myrtle Beach police arrest Florida man in connection to two Black Friday robberies
FILE - The U.S. Capitol building is shown after sunset on Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Washington.
Congressional staffer with gun in bag causes brief lockdown
FILE - A well-wisher kneels to pray at a memorial on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford,...
Mich. school district faces two $100M suits after shooting
NASA launched a new X-ray telescope designed to unravel mysteries of black holes. (Source: NASA...
NASA launches X-ray telescope to study black holes