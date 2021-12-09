SC Supreme Court ruling allows Greenville County to call restaurant ‘sexually oriented business’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WYFF/WMBF) - The South Carolina Supreme Court on Wednesday reversed a lower court ruling that could impact the future of a Greenville restaurant and former strip club.

Bucks, Racks, and Ribs, owned by Greenville Bistro, on Frontage Road just off of I-385, has been embroiled in a legal battle with Greenville County since 2017.

At issue is whether the business can operate as a restaurant that also has “scantily clad exotic dancers,” as the Supreme Court referred to them in the Wednesday ruling.

In legal documents, Greenville County has stated the restaurant is operating as a nightclub and a sexually oriented business. County attorneys say the restaurant is in violation of the county’s sexually oriented business code and a zoning ordinance.

An earlier circuit ruling granted Bucks, Racks, and Ribs a temporary injunction to continue operating, but Wednesday’s state Supreme Court ruling reversed that, giving Greenville County the ability to deny the restaurant operation.

“We reverse both rulings, dissolve the injunction granted to Greenville Bistro, and hold the County is entitled to injunctive relief,” the court ruling stated.

