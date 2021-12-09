Submit a Tip
Police officer accused of threats in South Carolina, Florida

(WDAM)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
(AP) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested a 30-year-old civilian Air Force police officer from South Carolina on a charge of making threats against a hospital or military installation.

Thomas James Stephan was arrested Wednesday after investigators received a warning from South Carolina authorities about the threats.

An arrest affidavit said Stephan texted a law enforcement officer at Joint Base Charleston, threatening to run his vehicle into a hospital or access a military installation.

He also threatened suicide by cop, adding there would be a shootout if he was stopped.

Orlando police detained him after he threatened to jump off an overpass.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

