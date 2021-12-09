Submit a Tip
Palmetto Pointe Church celebrates a new location just in time for Christmas

By Danyel Detomo
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 2:55 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -The Palmetto Pointe Church of God will be having their first service at a brand new location on Sunday, December 12th at 10am.

Palmetto Pointe Church started in a double wide trailer with eight people and they have really grown over the years.

They invite everyone to worship with them at their first service in the new facility located at 2901 Fantasy Way in Myrtle Beach.

Pastor Jamie Barfield and the Worship Team gave us a glimpse of what we can expect!

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

