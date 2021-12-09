One hurt in shooting at Surfside Beach area bar

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Police are investigating a shooting at a bar in the Surfside Beach area early Thursday morning.

Officers were called to reports of a shooting at Spencer’z Sports Pub in the 1800 block of Highway 17 North around 2:30 a.m., according to Horry County police.

One person was found shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police have not announced any arrests or suspects in the case.

