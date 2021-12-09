Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

One hurt in shooting at Surfside Beach area bar

Police are investigating shooting at a bar in the Surfside Beach area early Thursday morning.
Police are investigating shooting at a bar in the Surfside Beach area early Thursday morning.(WAFB)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 6:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Police are investigating a shooting at a bar in the Surfside Beach area early Thursday morning.

Officers were called to reports of a shooting at Spencer’z Sports Pub in the 1800 block of Highway 17 North around 2:30 a.m., according to Horry County police.

One person was found shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police have not announced any arrests or suspects in the case.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bourque
Police: Man charged with attempted murder after ramming, pushing car down Hwy. 501
First responders were called to the blaze in the 1000 block of Waccamaw Drive at 2:42 a.m.,...
Crews battle two-alarm fire at abandoned building in Conway
A Food Lion employee struck by a forklift at a distribution center has died.
Food Lion employee in N.C. dies after being struck by forklift
Two people were killed and three others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on I-95 north in...
Multi-vehicle fiery crash involving tractor-trailers leaves 2 dead, 3 hurt on I-95 in Florence County
Residents in one Conway neighborhood are on edge after dealing with smash and grab car...
Smash and grab spree hits dozens of cars in Conway neighborhood; residents on edge

Latest News

.
Police: Man charged with attempted murder after ramming, pushing car down Hwy. 501
.
Myrtle Beach police arrest Florida man in connection to two Black Friday robberies
A mix of sun and clouds today with cool temperatures.
FIRST ALERT: Foggy morning commute, chilly day ahead
Home Instead - a home healthcare service in Murrells Inlet - has organized the ‘Santa to a...
Give back this holiday season with ‘Santa to a Senior’ program
Dec. 9, 2021, 6 a.m. newscast