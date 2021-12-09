Submit a Tip
MYR launches therapy dog program for holiday season

Airport officials announced the launch of the Pups Easing Travel Stress Program, also known as P.E.T.S., Thursday morning.(Source: Myrtle Beach International Airport)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 8:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A new program at the Myrtle Beach International Airport aims to make holiday travel a bit less stressful.

Airport officials announced the launch of the Pups Easing Travel Stress Program, also known as P.E.T.S., Thursday morning.

According to a press release from MYR, P.E.T.S. ambassadors with consist of certified pet therapy dogs and their volunteer handlers who are affiliated with the Alliance of Therapy Dogs, a national therapy dog registry with more than 15,000 members in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico.

“Travel can be stressful, which is why we’re excited to offer passengers a new way to destress while waiting for their flights,” said Horry County Director of Airports Scott Van Moppes. “We’re continually looking for ways to improve the customer experience at MYR and we are confident that this new program will make the travel experience even more enjoyable.”

Officials said schedules will vary and passengers can expect to initially see volunteers in the terminal once per week, with potential for the number of visits to increase as the program grows.

Travelers are encouraged to share their selfies with the dogs on social media and tag #PETSMYR and #flymyrtlebeach.

