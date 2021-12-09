Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

McMaster responds to ban bill, calls vaccine mandate disruptive

Gov. Henry McMaster said Thursday he is issuing an executive order barring state agencies from...
Gov. Henry McMaster said Thursday he is issuing an executive order barring state agencies from issuing or enforcing vaccine mandates in response to what he calls an "overreach" from the Joe Biden Administration.(WIS)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Governor Henry McMaster is responding after a committee passed a vaccine mandate ban bill to the House.

McMaster stated after an unrelated event on Wednesday that the decision to get vaccinated should be up to each individual and not decided by federal or state law.

South Carolina’s House Ways and Means Committee has approved a measure to send an expansive coronavirus vaccine mandate ban bill to the House floor.

The US Senate passed a resolution Thursday to repeal President Biden’s vaccine mandate on private companies.

The mandate would require companies with more than 100 employees to require all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be tested weekly.

Senate Republicans argued that while they consider the vaccine important, they believe the mandate is unconstitutional.

The resolution will now pass to the House where Republican lawmakers need a solid number of Democrats to join them in forcing a vote on the measure.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Bourque
Police: Man charged with attempted murder after ramming, pushing car down Hwy. 501
An Horry County man has been told by his HOA's property management company that he needs to...
Scrooged: Horry County man told to take down Christmas lights
First responders were called to the blaze in the 1000 block of Waccamaw Drive at 2:42 a.m.,...
Crews battle two-alarm fire at abandoned building in Conway
A Food Lion employee struck by a forklift at a distribution center has died.
Food Lion employee in N.C. dies after being struck by forklift
The incident happened around 2:10 a.m. at Spencer’z Sports Pub in the 1800 block of Highway 17...
Fight leads to shooting at Surfside Beach area bar, one sent to hospital

Latest News

The country is seeing surges in parts of the Midwest and Northeast, including record high...
Expert: US will 'light up' with more COVID cases
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina reports more than 3,200 new coronavirus cases; percent positive at 8%
FILE PHOTO
S. Carolina lawmakers advance COVID-19 vaccine mandate ban
Officials are keeping a close eye on the omicron variant, now detected in at least 19 states....
New COVID cases rise after Thanksgiving as scientists rush to study omicron