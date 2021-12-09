Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Marion County hospital on lockdown after pair arrive at ER with gunshot wounds

A shooting investigation has prompted the lockdown of a Pee Dee hospital Thursday morning.
A shooting investigation has prompted the lockdown of a Pee Dee hospital Thursday morning.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A shooting investigation has prompted the lockdown of a Pee Dee hospital Thursday morning.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said two people showed up to the emergency room at MUSC Health Marion Medical Center with gunshot wounds.

Tammy Erwin, a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office, said the lockdown is standard procedure for the hospital.

Traffic around the hospital is not being affected, Erwin added.

More information is expected to be released later Thursday.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bourque
Police: Man charged with attempted murder after ramming, pushing car down Hwy. 501
An Horry County man has been told by his HOA's property management company that he needs to...
Scrooged: Horry County man told to take down Christmas lights
First responders were called to the blaze in the 1000 block of Waccamaw Drive at 2:42 a.m.,...
Crews battle two-alarm fire at abandoned building in Conway
A Food Lion employee struck by a forklift at a distribution center has died.
Food Lion employee in N.C. dies after being struck by forklift
Two people were killed and three others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on I-95 north in...
Multi-vehicle fiery crash involving tractor-trailers leaves 2 dead, 3 hurt on I-95 in Florence County

Latest News

.
Police: Man charged with attempted murder after ramming, pushing car down Hwy. 501
.
Myrtle Beach police arrest Florida man in connection to two Black Friday robberies
In this photo taken Feb. 28, 2012, limited edition sneakers, wrapped in plastic to protect...
Nike will stop selling sneakers at one of America’s largest shoe chains
A man was shot and killed Wednesday night in Dillon, according to police.
Authorities investigate after man shot, killed in Dillon