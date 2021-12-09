Marion County hospital on lockdown after pair arrive at ER with gunshot wounds

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A shooting investigation has prompted the lockdown of a Pee Dee hospital Thursday morning.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said two people showed up to the emergency room at MUSC Health Marion Medical Center with gunshot wounds.

Tammy Erwin, a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office, said the lockdown is standard procedure for the hospital.

Traffic around the hospital is not being affected, Erwin added.

More information is expected to be released later Thursday.

