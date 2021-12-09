Submit a Tip
Local high school football seniors gearing up for 2021 Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl

Offensive and defensive linemen practicing on Thursday morning.
Offensive and defensive linemen practicing on Thursday morning.
By Gabe McDonald
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - South Carolina’s premiere high school football players have flocked to the Grand Strand this week for one last showcase at the high school level. A total of 88 seniors from across the state are participating in the 2021 Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl.

The players are divided into teams that will pit seniors from the upper state against seniors from the lower state. Nine standouts from the Grand Strand and Pee Dee are on the South Team roster. They are listed below.

Ryan Burger - QB (Myrtle Beach)

Nemo Squire - RB (Dillon)

Terry McKithen - RB (West Florence)

Luke Janack - RB (Carolina Forest)

Adam Randall - WR (Myrtle Beach

Carlton Terry II - WR (Conway)

Avion McBride - TE (West Florence)

Jesus Gutierrez - OL (Green Sea Floyds)

Ja’Maurion Franklin - DL (Lake City)

In addition to the game, the 2021 S.C. Mr. Football Award will be presented at halftime. The five finalists are below.

Kazarius “KZ” Adams - RB (Gray Collegiate Academy)

Will Mattison - QB (Northwestern)

Trent Pearman - QB (Daniel)

Adam Randall - WR (Myrtle Beach)

Jaylen Sneed - LB (Hilton Head Island)

Kickoff for the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl is set for 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11 at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium.

