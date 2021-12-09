Lead defendant pleads guilty in major federal drug trafficking investigation in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A major player in a suspected drug trafficking ring that operated out of Myrtle Beach and Kingstree has pleaded guilty in the case.

Federal court records show that Leroy Cunningham, who also goes by the names Black and Chris, of Myrtle Beach entered into a plea agreement in November and pleaded guilty last week to one count of possession with intent to distribute and distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of meth.

Cunningham was one of seven people arrested back in September.

RELATED COVERAGE | 7 arrested, 3 still wanted in connection to federal drug trafficking investigation in Myrtle Beach

A joint team of federal, state and local law enforcement officers targeted members of a drug trafficking organization that sold large quantities of drugs such as heroin, meth and cocaine, according to the United States Attorney’s Office, District of South Carolina.

As part of Cunningham’s plea agreement, he must provide federal, state and local law enforcement agencies with information about all criminal activities that he knows about. He must also testify if he is called upon by the government.

A sentencing hearing for Cunningham hasn’t been scheduled yet but he faces a fine of $10 million and/or imprisonment for 10 years to life. If he is released from prison, he will have supervised release for about 10 years.

The cases for the six other defendants who have been arrested are still going through the court system.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office told WMBF News on Thursday that three people who are wanted in the case are still on the run.

