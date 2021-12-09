Holiday spirit comes to life in downtown Conway as Living Window Displays return

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - As we all get in the Holiday spirit, the City of Conway has a unique way of celebrating the season. Downtown Conway’s annual Living Windows Display is back.

It definitely feels like Christmas here in Downtown Conway as local businesses get ready to set up their Living Windows Displays. You can watch various live window displays while Christmas shopping and supporting local businesses.

“It’s so cool to see the lights, and all the stores are open late, and you see family and friends, but my favorite part of working it now, is you get to see everyone’s family together, it’s like the Hallmark movie Christmas feeling,” said Shirley Jewelers employee and lifelong Conway resident Blaklyn Mew.

The Living Window Displays are part of the Conway Rivertown Christmas celebration. Downtown shops and businesses put friends, family and employees in windows to reenact a scene with live actors.

“The people just stand there and there’s rows of people just standing there in front of the window just encouraging them to sing and it just makes them so happy,” said Samantha Hooks, the owner of Shirley’s Jewelers.

Businesses have participated annually in the Holiday Tradition since 2011. This year, 15 businesses will have live displays. One business is featuring live singers, while another has an accordion player, but the main goal of these displays is supporting local businesses.

“I was born and raised in Downtown Conway. My family has been in business for over 50 years, for over Downtown Conway, so it’s very important to me. I want to see Conway blossom and people enjoy it just get excited about it,” said Angie Johnson, the co-owner of Curtains-N-Things.

Executive Director of Conway Downtown Alive Hillary Howard says that the goal of the windows is to show the creativity of the downtown stores and bring people in to explore and shop locally.

“When you shop local in any downtown, you’re supporting the people in your community and events such as these draw attention to that need to shop local and support our community,” said Howard.

A special guest, Curtis the Camel, will be in Downtown Conway Thursday night along with carriage rides.

Family and friends are encouraged to come out and celebrate the Holiday Season.

The Living Window Displays are Dec. 9 and 16 at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

