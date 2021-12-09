Give back this holiday season with ‘Santa to a Senior’ program

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A local program aims to bring comfort to seniors who may be forced to spend the holidays alone this year.

Home Instead - a home healthcare service in Murrells Inlet - has organized the ‘Santa to a Senior’ program for the 15th year.

To help a senior this holiday season, find a tree at a Zaxby’s or Bojangles location, pick an ornament with a senior’s name and wish list and buy a few items from their list. You can bring your unwrapped gifts back to either restaurant.

Program organizers say this makes all this difference to many seniors who do not have family or a support system.

“We love doing this and it is a blessing for us, as well as our seniors, because for many seniors this makes their Christmas,” said Marti Smart, care coordinator with Home Instead.

Santa to a Senior trees can be found at the following locations:

Bojangles, 104 Loyola Dr., Myrtle Beach, SC, 29588

Zaxby’s, 100 Strand Market Dr., Myrtle Beach, SC, 29588

Zaxby’s, 1623 Church St., Conway, SC, 29526

Zaxby’s, 3725 Oleander Dr., Myrtle Beach, SC, 29577

Zaxby’s, 3858 Renee Dr., Myrtle Beach, SC, 29579

You have until Monday, Dec. 13, to complete a senior’s wish list.

