FIRST ALERT: Foggy morning commute, chilly day ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A Dense Fog Advisory is out until 8 AM this morning, so prepare to take your time as you head out the door this morning. It would be a good idea not only to leave a few minutes early, but to also warm up that car! Temperatures are in the mid-upper 30s this morning, providing for a chilly start to the day.

A mix of sun and clouds today with cool temperatures. (WMBF)

As the fog lifts out of the area, a mix of sun and clouds will continue today. Temperatures will remain cool with readings in the lower-middle 50s through the afternoon.

Highs climb into the 70s for Friday! (WMBF)

Warmer weather will begin to work back into the area on Friday and Saturday, bringing back the 70s for both days! While Friday afternoon will see mostly cloudy skies, temperatures will soar into the lower 70s. With humidity increasing, a stray shower 20% will be possible Friday afternoon/evening.

Records are in jeopardy on Saturday with highs in the mid-upper 70s. (WMBF)

Gusty winds will develop overnight Friday and into Saturday morning, pumping in a southerly wind that will send temperatures into the mid-upper 70s for highs. Highs on Saturday will push near record levels. We’re within a degree or two of records for the day.

The best rain chance arrives overnight Saturday and into Sunday. (WMBF)

Behind the warmth, an approaching cold front will swing through Saturday night and into Sunday morning. This strong cold front will bring the best chance of rain overnight Saturday and into early Sunday morning. The front will move offshore early on Sunday, bringing an end to the rain but unfortunately the cooler weather for the afternoon. Highs on Sunday will return to the mid 50s.

