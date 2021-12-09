Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Dozens of camels barred from Saudi beauty contest over Botox, touch-ups

Camels compete in the beauty pageant of the annual King Abdulaziz Camel Festival in Rumah, east...
Camels compete in the beauty pageant of the annual King Abdulaziz Camel Festival in Rumah, east of Riyadh, on Dec. 24, 2020.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Saudi authorities have conducted their biggest-ever crackdown on camel beauty contestants that received Botox injections and other artificial touch-ups, the state-run Saudi Press Agency reported Wednesday, with over 40 camels disqualified from the annual pageant.

Saudi Arabia’s popular King Abdulaziz Camel Festival, which kicked off earlier this month, invites the breeders of the most beautiful camels to compete for some $66 million in prize money. Botox injections, face lifts and other cosmetic alterations to make the camels more attractive are strictly prohibited. Jurors decide the winner based on the shape of the camels’ heads, necks, humps, dress and postures.

Judges at the monthlong festival in the desert northeast of the Saudi capital, Riyadh, are escalating their clamp down on artificially enhanced camels, the official news agency reported, using “specialized and advanced” technology to detect tampering.

This year, authorities discovered dozens of breeders had stretched out the lips and noses of camels, used hormones to boost the beasts’ muscles, injected camels’ heads and lips with Botox to make them bigger, inflated body parts with rubber bands and used fillers to relax their faces.

“The club is keen to halt all acts of tampering and deception in the beautification of camels,” the SPA report said, adding organizers would “impose strict penalties on manipulators.”

The camel beauty contest is at the heart of the massive carnival, which also features camel races, sales and other festivities typically showcasing thousands of dromedaries. The extravaganza seeks to preserve the camel’s role in the kingdom’s Bedouin tradition and heritage, even as the oil-rich country plows ahead with modernizing mega-projects.

Camel breeding is a multimillion-dollar industry and similar events take place across the region.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bourque
Police: Man charged with attempted murder after ramming, pushing car down Hwy. 501
An Horry County man has been told by his HOA's property management company that he needs to...
Scrooged: Horry County man told to take down Christmas lights
The incident happened around 2:10 a.m. at Spencer’z Sports Pub in the 1800 block of Highway 17...
Fight leads to shooting at Surfside Beach area bar, one sent to hospital
A Food Lion employee struck by a forklift at a distribution center has died.
Food Lion employee in N.C. dies after being struck by forklift
First responders were called to the blaze in the 1000 block of Waccamaw Drive at 2:42 a.m.,...
Crews battle two-alarm fire at abandoned building in Conway

Latest News

.
Police: Man charged with attempted murder after ramming, pushing car down Hwy. 501
.
Myrtle Beach police arrest Florida man in connection to two Black Friday robberies
The Sumter Police Department is searching for a man wanted for attempted murder. Officials say...
Sumter PD searching for wanted man, accused of slashing 15-year-old daughter’s throat, officials say
FILE PHOTO of A.C. Flora
14-year-old charged after threat found written in Midlands high school bathroom