Authorities investigate after man shot, killed in Dillon

DILLON, S.C. (WMBF) – A man was shot and killed Wednesday night in Dillon, according to police.

Dillon Police Chief David Lane said the incident happened at Earl Street and South 9th Avenue.

Police have not announced any arrests or suspects in the case.

The name of the victim was not immediately available.

Agents with the State Law Enforcement Division are helping in the investigation at the request of the Dillon Police Department.

