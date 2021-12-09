Andy Owings Music Center has been along the Grand Strand since 1977

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Andy Owings Music Center at Coastal Grand Mall has just about anything you can think of when it comes to instruments. From guitars to drums, pianos, and more!

You’ll even find some unique items you’ve probably never seen before like a Nickelodeon, pianos from the 1800′s, and instruments from Indonesia.

It’s a special place and has been family owned and operated since they opened their doors in 1977. In addition to instruments, they even have a music school. All ages are invited to take part in learning to play a wide variety of instruments.

