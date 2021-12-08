This Is Carolina: Cresswind community goes above and beyond for Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Members of the Cresswind community in the Market Common make it their mission every year to donate to as many kids as possible by participating in the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program.

The idea for the program is simple. Pick up a tag with the name of a child and items they’d like for Christmas, then buy the gifts, then let the Salvation Army bring them to the child.

The Cresswind neighborhood has been participating in the program since the neighborhood came into existence six years ago.

Every year, the neighborhood gets more and more people to participate.

This year, neighbors set another neighborhood record: 203 angel tags taken.

“Each year, we take more and more children, and I think it’s just a reflection of the generosity of the neighborhood,” Cresswind neighbor Lynn Willett said.

Taking part in the program is fun for the people of Cresswind.

Alison Ecroyd and her husband got two tags, a sister and a brother. She said buying gifts for them reminded her of the joy she had as a kid opening up Christmas gifts.

“I remember like this year, we got the blue Huffy bike,” Ecroyd said. “My first bike was a blue Huffy bike. And so when she wanted a bike, I went looking for a blue Huffy.”

Jerry Wright has participated in the Angel Tree program all six years he’s lived in Cresswind.

“You’re really helping people who need help,” Wright said. “I think it’s a great privilege that the people who live here are able to help somebody who’s not going to have a good Christmas. It gives us a chance to really get out there and help them.”

Neighbors said this isn’t the only way the community shows its generosity.

The neighborhood holds several other non-Christmas-related fundraisers throughout the year.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.