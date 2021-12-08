Task force provides short-term, mid-term and long-term enhancements for Highway 90

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Improvements are on the horizon as the new Highway 90 Task Force met for the second time to present updates for the congested roadway.

Safety concerns and traffic have become ongoing issues for Highway 90 as the area becomes more populated. The overall goal is to widen the road. But before that can happen, the Highway 90 Task Force is hoping for short and mid-term enhancements that can be done faster than long-term ones.

“There’s a lot of concerns about public safety, there’s been an increase in traffic accidents, recently they’ve had to lower the speed limit off Highway 90, traffics been really difficult for a lot of residents that live off the corridor and because of that the traffic signals are going to be critical,” said founder and president of Horry County Rising, April O’Leary.

The goal of the task force is to meet, discuss and make recommendations to the Horry County Infrastructure and Regulations Committee on ways to improve Highway 90.

The short-term enhancements would take an average of one to two years and cost up to $6 million. The plan includes adding new signals, improvements to the sharper curves in the road and adding additional streetlights.

County Engineer Andy Markunas said a benefit to adding signals is that it doesn’t require road widening – making it a quicker, more attainable option.

Mid-term enhancements would take about three to six years, and cost $35-$40 million. It includes elevating and widening the road at Tilly Swamp, adding more signals and turn lanes, and other road widening and realignments.

“The goal is to get Highway 90 widened, that’s the ultimate goal, but we want to improve it as much as we can in the interim until we can establish funding sources and get plans and permits to construct the full widening project,” said assistant county administrator of the I&R Division, David Gilreath.

The long-term goal is to work on an early design to fully widen Highway 90. This can take upwards of seven years, with a possible cost between $35-$40 million dollars.

“The time is right for a Master Planning Initiative within the corridor. New developments are proposed daily altering the natural topography of the land. Roads are congested, schools are crowded, and flooding is a real threat,” said Coastal Conservation League member Trapper Fowler.

The Highway 90 task force approved a motion to move forward with the short-term goal of adding signals. The committee is also considering approving some additional lighting too.

