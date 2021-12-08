South Carolina running back declares for NFL draft

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina’s leading rusher from the 2021 season has declared for the NFL draft.

ZaQuandre White announced his decision to turn pro on social media Tuesday night.

White rushed for 583 yards with 2 touchdowns this season. He also had 3 receiving touchdowns and caught 19 passes and had 202 receiving yards.

