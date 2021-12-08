Submit a Tip
Revitalization could bring hotels, businesses to Crescent Beach

Revitalization comes with rezoning, obstacles
By Zach Wilcox
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 11:24 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - City leaders want to see some new businesses, some new life in Crescent Beach.

How to do that, is what has divided city leaders and the people who call the quiet beach home.

17th Avenue South serves as the center of Crescent Beach, right in the middle of the neighborhood’s stretch from 10th Avenue South down to 27th Avenue South.

Crescent Beach
Crescent Beach(WMBF)

“At one time, 17th was the main street of Crescent Beach, that’s where all the activities were,” said Marilyn Hatley, the mayor of North Myrtle Beach.

Hatley can remember a time when it felt like its own little downtown full of life.

That’s something she and several city departments would like to see again someday.

“We have found that the RC zoning is a good fit for the major streets that go into the individual beaches,” said Hatley.

The city started studying the area in 2018 and came up with a plan to rezone property on either side of 17th Avenue to resort commercial.

Zoning like that would support a wide variety of new businesses, like theaters, hair salons and mini-golf.

Crescent Beach proposed zoning
Crescent Beach proposed zoning(North Myrtle Beach)

Les Wood, the HOA president for Crescent Shores, says a condo building smack dab in the middle of all this, wouldn’t mind seeing a few more options nearby.

“We have to do some expansion,” Wood said. “Get some more commercial [property] in here, restaurants, office space, dry cleaners. There’s a lot we can do and are definitely in favor of.”

There is a catch - rezoning for resort commercial properties would open the gates to mega-hotels and condos.

The height limit for buildings in that zoning is 165 feet, almost double the current limit for the area.

“It’s just going to fill up the beaches so much you won’t be able to walk across the beach,” said Wood. “We only have a two-lane road out here, and on Saturdays, it’s all backed up, already.”

The mayor and a few city council members ultimately voted in favor of the idea, so it moved on by the slimmest of margins, a 4-3 vote.

“We think that it’s a great opportunity for redevelopment,” Hatley said. “There’s a time that all cities need redevelopment.”

The mayor says her understanding is the developer intends to build a motel on at least one portion of this rezoned property.

It will need one more approval vote in January when there is bound to be plenty of debate once again.

