Porter Airlines resumes seasonal service between Myrtle Beach, Toronto

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Porter Airlines will once again offer seasonal service from Myrtle Beach to Toronto after a two-year hiatus, airport officials announced Wednesday.

According to a press release, the twice-weekly nonstop flights between the Myrtle Beach International Airport and the Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport will begin on March 9, 2022.

Officials said the flights will operate on Wednesdays and Saturdays through May 28, 2022.

“The Myrtle Beach International Airport team is excited to welcome back our Canadian visitors,” said Horry County Director of Airports Scott Van Moppes. “We’ve truly missed the opportunity to serve our friends to the North and have eagerly awaited the ability to reconnect Toronto and the Grand Strand. We thank Porter for their dedication to the Myrtle Beach market and for enabling the return of this popular route.”

