Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Porter Airlines resumes seasonal service between Myrtle Beach, Toronto

Porter Airlines will once again offer seasonal service from Myrtle Beach to Toronto after a...
Porter Airlines will once again offer seasonal service from Myrtle Beach to Toronto after a two-year hiatus, airport officials announced Wednesday.(Source: Porter Airlines Facebook page)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Porter Airlines will once again offer seasonal service from Myrtle Beach to Toronto after a two-year hiatus, airport officials announced Wednesday.

According to a press release, the twice-weekly nonstop flights between the Myrtle Beach International Airport and the Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport will begin on March 9, 2022.

Officials said the flights will operate on Wednesdays and Saturdays through May 28, 2022.

“The Myrtle Beach International Airport team is excited to welcome back our Canadian visitors,” said Horry County Director of Airports Scott Van Moppes. “We’ve truly missed the opportunity to serve our friends to the North and have eagerly awaited the ability to reconnect Toronto and the Grand Strand. We thank Porter for their dedication to the Myrtle Beach market and for enabling the return of this popular route.”

To book your flight, click here.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Food Lion employee struck by a forklift at a distribution center has died.
Food Lion employee in N.C. dies after being struck by forklift
Residents in one Conway neighborhood are on edge after dealing with smash and grab car...
Smash and grab spree hits dozens of cars in Conway neighborhood; residents on edge
Chevy Chase showed up at one of the Charleston Raising Cane’s location to grab some chicken as...
Chevy Chase surprises customers at Charleston fast food restaurant
First responders were called to the blaze in the 1000 block of Waccamaw Drive at 2:42 a.m.,...
Crews battle two-alarm fire at abandoned building in Conway
Arrest of Myrtle Beach substitute teacher raises questions about requirements for teaching...
Arrest of MBHS substitute teacher raises questions about requirements for teaching profession

Latest News

Every year, more and more neighbors participate.
This Is Carolina: Cresswind community goes above and beyond for Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina reports more than 3,200 new coronavirus cases; percent positive at 8%
Bismarck Mobile Home Fire
Deadly house fire under investigation in Lake City; victim identified
Coroner identifies man killed after car runs off interstate, catches fire in Florence County