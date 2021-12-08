Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach police arrest Florida man in connection to two Black Friday robberies

Edgar Humphrey
Edgar Humphrey(Source: Myrtle Beach Jail)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police arrested a man who they said robbed two stores on Black Friday.

Edgar Humphrey, 49, of Ocala, Florida is accused of robbing the Circle K convenience store on Mr. Joe White Avenue and the Family Dollar at 1105 North Kings Highway.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Police said in both cases Humphrey showed a gun before demanding items and money.

Authorities said officers saw Humphrey going into a vacant home with the same jacket that he had on during the robberies and were able to identify him as the suspect.

He was taken into custody on Tuesday.

Humphrey is charged with two counts of armed robbery and two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

He had a bond hearing on Wednesday where the judge did not set a bond for him.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

