Police: Man charged with attempted murder after ramming car down Hwy. 501

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach man is charged with attempted murder after rear-ending a woman’s car and pushing it down Highway 501 with his SUV, according to court records.

According to the Horry County Police Department, at roughly 7:50 p.m. on Dec. 5, a woman driving a 2016 Hyundai Elantra sat at a red light at Hwy. 501 and Waccamaw Pines Drive. When the light turned green, she accelerated; however, the SUV behind her, a 1997 Ford Explorer driven by 59-year-old Michael John Bourque, Sr., rear-ended the Hyundai.

A witness and the victim said Bourque continued accelerating, pushing the Hyundai approximately half a mile down Hwy. 501. The victim said she feared for her life.

There were no other vehicles involved, leading law enforcement and the victim to believe it was a specific threat.

Video captured of the event by a witness led to a positive identification of Bourque, who was charged with attempted murder. No bail has been set.

