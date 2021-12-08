Multi-vehicle fiery crash involving tractor-trailers leaves 2 dead, 3 hurt on I-95 in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two people were killed and three others were injured in a fiery multi-vehicle crash on I-95 north in Florence County.

The accident, which involved four vehicles, happened near mile marker 170 around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Lee said two tractor-trailers, a Dodge Journey, and a Toyota Camry collided on the interstate. All of the vehicles involved were slowing down due to a previous collision.

The Toyota Camry and Dodge Journey drivers were killed in the crash, Lee said.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said one of the drivers has been identified as 51-year-old William Gomillion of Sellers, S.C. The other driver is currently unidentified at this time, according to von Lutcken.

According to troopers, both tractor-trailer drivers and a passenger in one of trucks were hurt and transported to the hospital for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation by SCHP, with assistance from the agency’s Multi-Disciplinary Accident Investigation Team.

