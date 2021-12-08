Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Man charged with felony DUI after woman dies in Florence County crash

Michael Delvecchio Middleton
Michael Delvecchio Middleton(Source: Florence County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 10:11 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Troopers have made an arrest in connection to a crash that left a 37-year-old woman dead in Florence County.

Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said Michael Delvecchio Middleton is charged with DUI resulting in death and DUI resulting in great bodily injury.

The charges stem from an accident that happened on National Cemetery Road near Swamp Fox Court on Nov. 12.

A Chevrolet minivan was traveling west on National Cemetery Road crossed the center line and struck a Hyundai sedan traveling east, according to troopers.

The driver of the Hyundai sedan was killed in the accident. Troopers said at the time the driver of the Chevrolet minivan was injured and taken to the hospital.

Florence Country Coroner Keith von Lutcken later identified the victim as Sarah Godwin Nettles, of Scranton.

Middleton is currently being held at the Florence County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Food Lion employee struck by a forklift at a distribution center has died.
Food Lion employee in N.C. dies after being struck by forklift
Chevy Chase showed up at one of the Charleston Raising Cane’s location to grab some chicken as...
Chevy Chase surprises customers at Charleston fast food restaurant
Residents in one Conway neighborhood are on edge after dealing with smash and grab car...
Smash and grab spree hits dozens of cars in Conway neighborhood; residents on edge
Arrest of Myrtle Beach substitute teacher raises questions about requirements for teaching...
Arrest of MBHS substitute teacher raises questions about requirements for teaching profession
An arrest has been made after a Myrtle Beach couple called for justice after their Pomeranian,...
Myrtle Beach police charge owner of dog in deadly attack that killed Pomeranian, another dog

Latest News

Coroner identifies man killed after car runs off interstate, catches fire in Florence County
Bourque
Police: Man charged with attempted murder after ramming car down Hwy. 501
The city of Loris released these conceptual draft plans to show what the recreation complex...
City of Loris releases conceptual draft plan for proposed recreation complex expansion
FILE - Blues singer Ray Charles sings "Oh What a Beautiful Morning" in Pasadena, Calif....
South Carolina city honors nightclub where Ray Charles sang during Jim Crow