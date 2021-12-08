Man charged with felony DUI after woman dies in Florence County crash

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Troopers have made an arrest in connection to a crash that left a 37-year-old woman dead in Florence County.

Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said Michael Delvecchio Middleton is charged with DUI resulting in death and DUI resulting in great bodily injury.

The charges stem from an accident that happened on National Cemetery Road near Swamp Fox Court on Nov. 12.

A Chevrolet minivan was traveling west on National Cemetery Road crossed the center line and struck a Hyundai sedan traveling east, according to troopers.

The driver of the Hyundai sedan was killed in the accident. Troopers said at the time the driver of the Chevrolet minivan was injured and taken to the hospital.

Florence Country Coroner Keith von Lutcken later identified the victim as Sarah Godwin Nettles, of Scranton.

Middleton is currently being held at the Florence County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.