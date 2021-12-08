Latest S.C. Basketball Coaches Association rankings released

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - The high school basketball season is in full swing across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. The South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association released its latest state rankings on Wednesday afternoon. Below are the boys and girls rankings from Class 5A to Class 1A. Our local teams are highlighted in bold.

CLASS 5A BOYS

1. Ridge View

2. Dorman

3. Riverside

4. Mauldin

5. Fort Dorchester

6. Conway

7. Northwestern

8. TL Hanna

9. Goose Creek

10. Carolina Forest

CLASS 5A GIRLS

1. Dorman

2. TL Hanna

3. Summerville

4. Rock Hill

5. Lexington

6. Cane Bay

7. Stall

8. Byrnes

9. Stratford

10. Sumter

CLASS 4A BOYS

1. South Pointe

2. West Florence

3. Irmo

4. Greenville

5. Hartsville

6. AC Flora

7. North Augusta

8. Wilson

9. Travelers Rest

10. Dreher

CLASS 4A GIRLS

1. Westside

2. North Augusta

3. Aiken

4. AC Flora

5. Airport

6. Colleton County

7. South Florence

8. Westwood

9. South Pointe

10. North Myrtle Beach

CLASS 3A BOYS

1. Seneca

2. Orangeburg-Wilkinson

3. Oceanside

4. Keenan

5. Blue Ridge

6. Dillon

7. Brookland-Cayce

8. Fox Creek

9. Union County

10. Berea

CLASS 3A GIRLS

1. Keenan

2. Orangeburg-Wilkinson

3. Camden

4. Blue Ridge

5. Southside

6. Emerald

7. Wren

8. Clinton

9. Bishop England

10. Daniel

CLASS 2A BOYS

1. York Prep

2. Phillip Simmons

3. Christ Church

4. Wade Hampton

5. Landrum

6. Greer Middle College

7. Andrew Jackson

8. Gray Collegiate

9. Woodland

10. Saluda

CLASS 2A GIRLS

1. Blacksburg

2. Christ Church

3. Silver Bluff

4. Phillip Simmons

5. Andrew Jackson

6. Gray Collegiate

7. Saluda

8. Latta

9. Marion

10. Barnwell

CLASS 1A BOYS

1. Southside Christian

2. Scott’s Branch

3. Calhoun County

4. Great Falls

5. Hannah-Pamplico

6. Carvers Bay

7. Denmark-Olar

8. CA Johnson

9. CE Murray

10. Baptist Hill

CLASS 1A GIRLS

1. Military Magnet

2. East Clarendon

3. High Point Academy

4. Lake View

5. Denmark-Olar

6. Whale Branch

7. Southside Christian

8. McBee

9. Cross

10. Lamar

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.