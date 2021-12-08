Latest S.C. Basketball Coaches Association rankings released
COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - The high school basketball season is in full swing across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. The South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association released its latest state rankings on Wednesday afternoon. Below are the boys and girls rankings from Class 5A to Class 1A. Our local teams are highlighted in bold.
CLASS 5A BOYS
1. Ridge View
2. Dorman
3. Riverside
4. Mauldin
5. Fort Dorchester
6. Conway
7. Northwestern
8. TL Hanna
9. Goose Creek
10. Carolina Forest
CLASS 5A GIRLS
1. Dorman
2. TL Hanna
3. Summerville
4. Rock Hill
5. Lexington
6. Cane Bay
7. Stall
8. Byrnes
9. Stratford
10. Sumter
CLASS 4A BOYS
1. South Pointe
2. West Florence
3. Irmo
4. Greenville
5. Hartsville
6. AC Flora
7. North Augusta
8. Wilson
9. Travelers Rest
10. Dreher
CLASS 4A GIRLS
1. Westside
2. North Augusta
3. Aiken
4. AC Flora
5. Airport
6. Colleton County
7. South Florence
8. Westwood
9. South Pointe
10. North Myrtle Beach
CLASS 3A BOYS
1. Seneca
2. Orangeburg-Wilkinson
3. Oceanside
4. Keenan
5. Blue Ridge
6. Dillon
7. Brookland-Cayce
8. Fox Creek
9. Union County
10. Berea
CLASS 3A GIRLS
1. Keenan
2. Orangeburg-Wilkinson
3. Camden
4. Blue Ridge
5. Southside
6. Emerald
7. Wren
8. Clinton
9. Bishop England
10. Daniel
CLASS 2A BOYS
1. York Prep
2. Phillip Simmons
3. Christ Church
4. Wade Hampton
5. Landrum
6. Greer Middle College
7. Andrew Jackson
8. Gray Collegiate
9. Woodland
10. Saluda
CLASS 2A GIRLS
1. Blacksburg
2. Christ Church
3. Silver Bluff
4. Phillip Simmons
5. Andrew Jackson
6. Gray Collegiate
7. Saluda
8. Latta
9. Marion
10. Barnwell
CLASS 1A BOYS
1. Southside Christian
2. Scott’s Branch
3. Calhoun County
4. Great Falls
5. Hannah-Pamplico
6. Carvers Bay
7. Denmark-Olar
8. CA Johnson
9. CE Murray
10. Baptist Hill
CLASS 1A GIRLS
1. Military Magnet
2. East Clarendon
3. High Point Academy
4. Lake View
5. Denmark-Olar
6. Whale Branch
7. Southside Christian
8. McBee
9. Cross
10. Lamar
