King of the Castle: Ja Morant’s jersey retired at Crestwood High

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - From Murray State star to NBA rookie of the year, Ja Morant has come a long way from his playing days at Crestwood High.

“For me to be back and just see how excited they get, the smile on their face. Obviously, they look up to me hopefully they get the message that they can make it just like I did,” said Morant.

To most, he’s the electric player that’s fun to watch on the court, with impressive dunks, and highlight-reel plays--but to the Sumter County community, he’s so much more.

“That means a lot, knowing that Ja Morant was right here at Crestwood, now look where he’s at,” said Dwayne Edwards, the school’s athletic director.

Tuesday night it was a hero’s welcome as the school retired his signature #12 jersey in front of a packed house.

“Extremely blessed, thankful, grateful, to be able to get my jersey retired,” said Morant.

A flight delay kept Ja from watching most of the high school game, but fans were willing to wait to see their hometown hero, and the school obviously grateful for Ja’s influence on and off the court.

The NBA player is still very much involved with the community who raised him, even paying for the shoes worn by the boy’s basketball team.

It’s clear at the Crestwood high school castle, Ja Morant is still king.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.