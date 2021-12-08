Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

How to keep holiday packages safe from porch pirates

By CNN
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The holiday season is in full swing and with many people doing most of their shopping online this December, experts warn “porch pirates” are busy this time of year.

“People are just grabbing anything. So, sometimes you might just have socks coming. I think, ‘Why would somebody steal that?’ They’re not stealing socks. They’re stealing whatever is in that package,” Douglas Parisi with SafeDefend said.

A survery from the National Retail Federation finds consumers have a strong preference for online shopping.

Parisi says there are five ways to help ensure packages on your doorstep do not get stolen.

“There’s a lot of things that we can do to be proactive that don’t cost a lot of money,” he said.

You should keep packages out of sight and also update delivery instructions to choose a drop-off location other than the front porch.

You can also have your packages delivered to a neighbor’s house if they will be home or to work.

Parisi also suggests putting up a sign.

”When they walk up there and all of a sudden they see a sign that says ‘smile on camera,’ even if you don’t have a camera, they’re still going to pause and probably walk the other way,” he said.

Also, be sure to track your packages and turn on delivery notifications.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Food Lion employee struck by a forklift at a distribution center has died.
Food Lion employee in N.C. dies after being struck by forklift
Bourque
Police: Man charged with attempted murder after ramming, pushing car down Hwy. 501
Residents in one Conway neighborhood are on edge after dealing with smash and grab car...
Smash and grab spree hits dozens of cars in Conway neighborhood; residents on edge
Chevy Chase showed up at one of the Charleston Raising Cane’s location to grab some chicken as...
Chevy Chase surprises customers at Charleston fast food restaurant
First responders were called to the blaze in the 1000 block of Waccamaw Drive at 2:42 a.m.,...
Crews battle two-alarm fire at abandoned building in Conway

Latest News

Edgar Humphrey
Myrtle Beach police arrest Florida man in connection to two Black Friday robberies
This image provided by AstraZeneca in December 2021 shows packaging and vials for the company's...
US OKs new COVID-19 antibody drug for high-risk patients
FILE - An Amazon logo appears on an Amazon delivery van, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. A...
Explainer: What caused Amazon’s outage? Will there be more?
FILE - Spc. Brady McNeil, a radiologist with the Vermont Army National Guard, draws up a dose...
CDC chief: US omicron cases appear mostly mild so far
President Joe Biden talks with reporters at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 8,...
Biden has new brand for infrastructure deal he’s promoting