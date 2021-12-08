Submit a Tip
Highway 90 Task Force to hold second meeting Wednesday

By Kaley Skaggs
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A task force created to help bring changes to a well-traveled Horry County roadway will meet Wednesday for just the second time since its inception.

The Highway 90 Task Force was established in September, with a goal to discuss and make recommendations to the Horry County Infrastructure Committee.

Their recommendations will then go to full county council for consideration.

During the first meeting, the task force talked about which improvements needed to be at the top of the list.

April O’Leary, task force member and flooding advocate, says short-term solutions like adding traffic lights and more road markings are important.

Eventually, they’d also like to widen the road. The highway is currently only two lanes but that is not the only concern neighbors have.

“Particularly because there are three sections of Highway 90 that are cut off by floodwaters. Highway 90 is experiencing a significant amount of population growth and housing growth,” said O’Leary.

Horry County Council has a rezoning moratorium on Highway 90 to address some of those issues.

WMBF News will continue to keep you updated on this major story that impacts many of you.

The meeting starts at 10 a.m. Click HERE to watch live.

