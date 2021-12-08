Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Soggy Wednesday ahead

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 4:02 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Much-needed rain moves into the area this morning, bringing a soggy forecast for any Wednesday plans.

Highs will struggle today with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Once the rain begins, our...
Highs will struggle today with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Once the rain begins, our temperatures struggle even more.(WMBF)

Rain will continue to overspread the region this morning, with the best chances arriving just after sunrise and through the morning commute. Rain will turn heavy at times, especially through the middle and late morning. As the rain is falling, temperatures will hold steady in the lower 50s.

The rain will continue through the early afternoon hours but slowly begin to taper off by mid-afternoon. Cloudy skies and drizzle will be possible through the end of the day as temperatures struggle to reach the middle and upper 50s.

Rain totals of half an inch to an inch will be possible today.
Rain totals of half an inch to an inch will be possible today.(WMBF)

Rainfall totals from today’s system will average one half to one inch across most of the area. Many of you will see more rain today than you saw all of November!

A break from the rain arrives on Thursday with sunny skies with temperatures staying put in the mid-upper 50s.

Our weekend features a few showers before the cold front drops our temperatures for Sunday.
Our weekend features a few showers before the cold front drops our temperatures for Sunday.(WMBF)

A few more rain chances will arrive for the end of the week and into the weekend. An isolated rain chance returns for Friday afternoon as a system brings warm and humid air for this time of year, back into the area. Highs will climb back into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

A stray shower will be possible on Saturday followed by a better risk of passing showers late Saturday night and Sunday morning as another cold front moves through the region.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Food Lion employee struck by a forklift at a distribution center has died.
Food Lion employee in N.C. dies after being struck by forklift
Chevy Chase showed up at one of the Charleston Raising Cane’s location to grab some chicken as...
Chevy Chase surprises customers at Charleston fast food restaurant
Residents in one Conway neighborhood are on edge after dealing with smash and grab car...
Smash and grab spree hits dozens of cars in Conway neighborhood; residents on edge
Arrest of Myrtle Beach substitute teacher raises questions about requirements for teaching...
Arrest of MBHS substitute teacher raises questions about requirements for teaching profession
An arrest has been made after a Myrtle Beach couple called for justice after their Pomeranian,...
Myrtle Beach police charge owner of dog in deadly attack that killed Pomeranian, another dog

Latest News

Much needed rain is on the way.
FIRST ALERT: Here comes the rain
Cloudy skies, much needed rain chances return
Cloudy skies, much needed rain chances return
Cloudy skies, much needed rain chances return
Dense Fog Advisory, slow morning commute expected