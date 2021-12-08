FIRST ALERT: Soggy Wednesday ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Much-needed rain moves into the area this morning, bringing a soggy forecast for any Wednesday plans.

Highs will struggle today with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Once the rain begins, our temperatures struggle even more. (WMBF)

Rain will continue to overspread the region this morning, with the best chances arriving just after sunrise and through the morning commute. Rain will turn heavy at times, especially through the middle and late morning. As the rain is falling, temperatures will hold steady in the lower 50s.

The rain will continue through the early afternoon hours but slowly begin to taper off by mid-afternoon. Cloudy skies and drizzle will be possible through the end of the day as temperatures struggle to reach the middle and upper 50s.

Rain totals of half an inch to an inch will be possible today. (WMBF)

Rainfall totals from today’s system will average one half to one inch across most of the area. Many of you will see more rain today than you saw all of November!

A break from the rain arrives on Thursday with sunny skies with temperatures staying put in the mid-upper 50s.

Our weekend features a few showers before the cold front drops our temperatures for Sunday. (WMBF)

A few more rain chances will arrive for the end of the week and into the weekend. An isolated rain chance returns for Friday afternoon as a system brings warm and humid air for this time of year, back into the area. Highs will climb back into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

A stray shower will be possible on Saturday followed by a better risk of passing showers late Saturday night and Sunday morning as another cold front moves through the region.

