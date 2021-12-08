Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Dining With Dockery: Dead Dog Saloon

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 2:26 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - In this week’s episode of Dining With Dockery, we’re taking you back down to the Marshwalk for some great food!

Located in the Marshwalk is where you find Dead Dog Saloon! Dead Dog is a family-friendly offering both lunch and dinner hours with three bars, plenty of large-screen HD TVs and the some of the best live music in the Carolinas. If you’ve been to Dead Dog before, you probably know all about their great seafood but what about their barbecue?

In the full interview above, Andrew tries out some of their barbecue, including brisket and sausage! Trust us, you’ll want to check this out!

For a look at their full menu or for more information, be sure to visit their website. Have somewhere you want Andrew to go? Send him a message on Facebook or Twitter!

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Food Lion employee struck by a forklift at a distribution center has died.
Food Lion employee in N.C. dies after being struck by forklift
Residents in one Conway neighborhood are on edge after dealing with smash and grab car...
Smash and grab spree hits dozens of cars in Conway neighborhood; residents on edge
Chevy Chase showed up at one of the Charleston Raising Cane’s location to grab some chicken as...
Chevy Chase surprises customers at Charleston fast food restaurant
First responders were called to the blaze in the 1000 block of Waccamaw Drive at 2:42 a.m.,...
Crews battle two-alarm fire at abandoned building in Conway
Arrest of Myrtle Beach substitute teacher raises questions about requirements for teaching...
Arrest of MBHS substitute teacher raises questions about requirements for teaching profession

Latest News

gst
Performing with the Alabama Theatre for The South’s Grandest Christmas Show
gst
The 7th Annual Santa Crawl at The Marshwalk of Murrells Inlet
gst
How to with Halleydays: Christmas party ideas with Stunning & Brilliant Events
gst
Trusted Home Services in Conway celebrates the opening of their showroom and design center