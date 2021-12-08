Dining With Dockery: Dead Dog Saloon

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - In this week’s episode of Dining With Dockery, we’re taking you back down to the Marshwalk for some great food!

Located in the Marshwalk is where you find Dead Dog Saloon! Dead Dog is a family-friendly offering both lunch and dinner hours with three bars, plenty of large-screen HD TVs and the some of the best live music in the Carolinas. If you’ve been to Dead Dog before, you probably know all about their great seafood but what about their barbecue?

In the full interview above, Andrew tries out some of their barbecue, including brisket and sausage! Trust us, you’ll want to check this out!

For a look at their full menu or for more information, be sure to visit their website. Have somewhere you want Andrew to go? Send him a message on Facebook or Twitter!

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.