Deputies: Pawleys Island man facing kidnapping, burglary charges

Darnell Michael Simmons Jr.
Darnell Michael Simmons Jr.(Georgetown County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pawleys Island man is facing charges in connection to a kidnapping incident.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said 29-year-old Darnell Michael Simmons Jr. was arrested on outstanding warrants on Tuesday.

Simmons Jr. is charged with kidnapping, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, first-degree burglary, first-degree assault and battery, failure to stop for blue lights, hindering and obstructing as well as pointing and presenting a firearm.

He’s also charged with second-degree domestic violence and domestic violent of a high and aggravated nature.

No further details about the arrest were immediately available.

Online records show Simmons Jr. is being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center as of Wednesday on an $80,000 bond.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

